"I've seen better defense in Power Slap" - Michael Bisping ridicules UFC 296 star's ability to defend

With UFC 296 just days away, Michael Bisping sees the opportunity for a potential big upset in the final major MMA event of the year.

On the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping broke down each key fight on UFC 296, including the main card bout between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson. While the former UFC champion was high on Pimblett's potential, he was also critical of the English lightweight's striking defense.

Michael Bisping said:

"Paddy does carry his chin kind of high in the air a little bit. I'll be honest, I've seen better defense in Power Slap."

Expand Tweet

In the UFC commentator's breakdown, he continued to list other advantages that favored Tony Ferguson.

Bisping continued to say:

"Tony has got the bigger power. I think Tony is probably the better wrestler [because] he wrestled in college. Paddy did get taken down by Jared Gordon ... I don't know who does it."

Ultimately, Bisping announced his official prediction was on the side of Paddy Pimblett, whom he felt was in the 'better form.'

Though often a member of the UFC commentating booth, Bisping will not be a part of the UFC 296 broadcast.

Watch the full video from the Michael Bisping Podcast channel on YouTube below:

Is Power Slap a part of the UFC?

Founded in 2022, Dana White's Power Slap league has been a focal point of the UFC CEO's business operations.

However, while many UFC social media channels often feature Power Slap highlights and promotional content, the two companies remain separate. White is the founder of the slap-fighting league but the competitors of both promotions remain separate with no overlap.

Expand Tweet

The rules of Power Slap forbid competitors from defending their opponent's strikes, which played into the joke Michael Bisping made at Paddy Pimblett's expense. Slappers take turns hitting their counterparts until one cannot continue, or they go to a judge's decision.

While Power Slap is not MMA, many of the referees used in the competitions are often seen in UFC octagons. Jason Herzog and Kerry Hatley are two of many MMA referees who spend their spare time working for Power Slap.