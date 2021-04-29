"I've spent less time overthinking fight footage" - Dustin Poirier explains how he will prepare for Conor McGregor in the trilogy fight at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier has claimed that as his career has progressed, he has spent less time overthinking fight footage. However, The Diamond continues to watch a reasonable amount of reactions to certain things from his fights.

During his interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA, Dustin Poirier claimed that he mostly takes note of the ways his opponents change levels to defend takedowns and the way they throw counter shots, something that Conor McGregor is dangerous at.

Poirier did add that he does not try to overwhelm himself by trying to break everything down and go crazy in doing so. Poirier lastly also mentioned that breaking down a fight would usually drive him nuts and keep him up at night.

"As my career has progressed, I've spent less time overthinking fight footage but I definitely do still watch a good bit and see tendencies, reactions to certain things. The way guys change levels to defend takedowns, the way guys throws counter shots, which Conor is very dangerous at. So I could look for things like that but I'm not gonna overwhelm myself trying to break everything down and go crazy. Because I used to do that and it would drive me nuts, keep me up at night and I'm not just that guy anymore."

Dustin Poirier is currently focused on his upcoming third fight against McGregor at UFC 264. The former interim UFC lightweight champion had already avenged his first loss against McGregor at UFC 257 when Poirier TKO'ed The Notorious One in round two of their fight.

The win over McGregor in January 2021 was arguably the biggest win of Dustin Poirier's career so far. However, finishing off the trilogy with another victory over the former UFC double champion would certainly mean a lot for The Diamond and establish his place at the top of the UFC's lightweight division.

Dustin Poirier will face Conor McGregor for the third time at UFC 264

At UFC 264, Dustin Poirier will face Conor McGregor to complete their trilogy with the score between them at 1-1. The pair will headline a card that is likely to be UFC's PPV return to Las Vegas, unless UFC 263 is also hosted in Sin City.