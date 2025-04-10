“I’ve spent many years building myself up” - Liam Harrison says fighting is a choice rather than a need at this point in his career

You know you've made it in life when what others have to do to make a living, you do just because it's something you want.

That's where Liam Harrison is right now. After years of grinding, winning, and building his name as one of Muay Thai's biggest names, 'The Hitman' is stepping back into the Circle at ONE 173 in Denver. Not because he needs to prove anything, but simply because he loves the thrill of the fight.

"I’ve spent many years building myself up as a coach as well as a fighter so that when I do finish fighting, at least I have got stuff to take my mind off that itch of wanting to compete and wanting to fight," he told South China Morning Post. "And although it’s going to be hard and horrible, at least I will have other stuff to occupy my mind and stuff."

At this point, Harrison has so many other things he could put his focus to - retirement definitely won't be boring. But right now, why not keep swinging while the fire's still there?

Watch the full interview below:

“One fight at a time” - Liam Harrison says there’s no pressure after unretiring for ONE 173 clash with Soe Lin Oo

At ONE 173: Denver in August, Liam Harrison will return to action when he takes on 'Man of Steel' Soe Lin Oo.

But don't expect him to come in with grand ambitions. For Harrison, this return is just about doing what he loves without the pressure.

"I’m putting no pressure on myself. I’ve got two fights left on my contract, so I’m putting no pressure on myself, one fight at a time. And I’ll just see where I go from there."

ONE 173 will take place in the Ball Arena in Denver on August 2.

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

