“I’ve spent many years building myself up” - Liam Harrison says fighting is a choice rather than a need at this point in his career

You know you've made it in life when what others have to do to make a living, you do just because it's something you want.
That's where Liam Harrison is right now. After years of grinding, winning, and building his name as one of Muay Thai's biggest names, 'The Hitman' is stepping back into the Circle at ONE 173 in Denver. Not because he needs to prove anything, but simply because he loves the thrill of the fight.
"I’ve spent many years building myself up as a coach as well as a fighter so that when I do finish fighting, at least I have got stuff to take my mind off that itch of wanting to compete and wanting to fight," he told South China Morning Post. "And although it’s going to be hard and horrible, at least I will have other stuff to occupy my mind and stuff."
At this point, Harrison has so many other things he could put his focus to - retirement definitely won't be boring. But right now, why not keep swinging while the fire's still there?
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Watch the full interview below:
“One fight at a time” - Liam Harrison says there’s no pressure after unretiring for ONE 173 clash with Soe Lin Oo
At ONE 173: Denver in August, Liam Harrison will return to action when he takes on 'Man of Steel' Soe Lin Oo.
But don't expect him to come in with grand ambitions. For Harrison, this return is just about doing what he loves without the pressure.
"I’m putting no pressure on myself. I’ve got two fights left on my contract, so I’m putting no pressure on myself, one fight at a time. And I’ll just see where I go from there."
ONE 173 will take place in the Ball Arena in Denver on August 2.