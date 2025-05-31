"I've been training a bit more Muay Thai" - Kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan staying ready for potential shot at two-sport glory

Following her ONE strawweight kickboxing world title triumph last November at ONE 169 with a unanimous decision win over Anissa Meksen, Jackie Buntan is now dreaming of becoming a two-sport world champion.
Buntan recently revealed in an interview with ONE Championship that she has been sharpening her striking skills in all aspects, but mentioned that the art of eight limbs is the one she focuses on, as she stated:
"To be honest, nothing crazy. I've been working on a bit of everything. As of right now, we have nothing lined up, so I've kind of dabbled back and forth with the kickboxing rule set and Muay Thai rule set. I've been training a bit more Muay Thai - elbows, clinch, all that - just in hopes that that's what's going to come in the future."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Once given the opportunity, the Filipino-American striking sensation wants to join an elite company under the world's largest martial arts organization, which has captured two 26-pound golden belts in two different sports.
Currently, Buntan is on a four-fight win streak and has an overall record of 7-1 in the promotion.
Jackie Buntan says she's excited for the challenge of staying at the top of the strawweight Muay Thai division
The Boxing Works representative has acknowledged the challenge that her reign as the undisputed queen of the division brings because many contenders will chase that coveted belt.
But the 27-year-old is thrilled about this and looks forward to welcoming any challenger that will be pitted in front of him across the ring, as he told ONE Championship in a recent interview:
"It's more so a realization like, 'Ok, you are number one in the world now, there's a target on my back.' I know everyone wants the belt. It makes it exciting, and that makes me more motivated."