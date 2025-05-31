"I've been training a bit more Muay Thai" - Kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan staying ready for potential shot at two-sport glory

Following her ONE strawweight kickboxing world title triumph last November at ONE 169 with a unanimous decision win over Anissa Meksen, Jackie Buntan is now dreaming of becoming a two-sport world champion.

Ad

Buntan recently revealed in an interview with ONE Championship that she has been sharpening her striking skills in all aspects, but mentioned that the art of eight limbs is the one she focuses on, as she stated:

"To be honest, nothing crazy. I've been working on a bit of everything. As of right now, we have nothing lined up, so I've kind of dabbled back and forth with the kickboxing rule set and Muay Thai rule set. I've been training a bit more Muay Thai - elbows, clinch, all that - just in hopes that that's what's going to come in the future."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Once given the opportunity, the Filipino-American striking sensation wants to join an elite company under the world's largest martial arts organization, which has captured two 26-pound golden belts in two different sports.

Currently, Buntan is on a four-fight win streak and has an overall record of 7-1 in the promotion.

Jackie Buntan says she's excited for the challenge of staying at the top of the strawweight Muay Thai division

The Boxing Works representative has acknowledged the challenge that her reign as the undisputed queen of the division brings because many contenders will chase that coveted belt.

Ad

But the 27-year-old is thrilled about this and looks forward to welcoming any challenger that will be pitted in front of him across the ring, as he told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"It's more so a realization like, 'Ok, you are number one in the world now, there's a target on my back.' I know everyone wants the belt. It makes it exciting, and that makes me more motivated."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.