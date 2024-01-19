“I've watched a lot of footage” – Sage Northcutt says he did his homework on Shinya Aoki’s decorated MMA career

American martial artist Sage Northcutt will face a legendary fighter in Shinya Aoki later this month. As part of his preparation, he has made sure to watch a lot of footage of the Japanese icon’s matches to come up with the appropriate game plan.

The lightweight MMA fighters will jostle at ONE 165: Superlek vs Takeru on January 28 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Northcutt shared how he has been preparing for his upcoming fight against a highly accomplished warrior in an interview with ESPN MMA, saying:

“Before I signed with ONE Championship, I don't think I really got to watch much of his fights at all actually. I came into the sport at a very young age, having fights professionally at a very young age. I'm still very young but now that I have this fight set up, I've watched a lot of footage, a lot of tape of him, and got to check out a lot of his fights.”

Watch the interview below:

Sage Northcutt will be competing for the second time after his highly successful return to competition back in May after nearly a four-year hiatus for various medical issues.

In his return, he made short work of Pakistani Ahmed Mujtaba, taking only 39 seconds to secure an impressive heel hook submission.

Out to stop him is Shinya Aoki, who is looking to defend home turf in ONE Championship’s return to Japan after nearly five years with a victory.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Sage Northcutt sees great opportunity in fight at ONE 165

Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male athlete Sage Northcutt wants to advance his ONE Championship in his upcoming fight after being sidelined for some time due to various medical issues.

The 27-year-old Texas native is booked to collide with Shinya Aoki of Japan at ONE 165: Superlek vs Takeru on January 28 in Tokyo. It is a fight he is viewing with much significance as he continues with his rebooted campaign in the promotion.

Sage Northcutt shared in the same interview with ESPN MMA:

“Obviously, he’s a legend of the sport. He's had almost 60 pro fights and I think the thing that excites me a lot and the most is that he was a champion for ONE Championship and one of the longest champs for the league. So he’s a top-ranked opponent, so getting to fight him is huge and it's a big opportunity for me.”

Northcutt was sidelined for nearly four years after he suffered multiple facial fractures in his ONE debut in May 2019 and other medical issues after.

He made a winning return in May last year and is looking for a second straight victory over Aoki at ONE 165.