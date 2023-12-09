"I can't wait" - Belal Muhammad hopes to break former opponent's face as quest for welterweight gold continues

Belal Muhammad recently revealed that he is remaining hopeful that he will get his revenge inside the octagon as he continues his quest for UFC gold.

'Remember The Name' took notice of a tweet from MMA Fighting, which included a link to an article regarding Leon Edwards responding to his challenge. He is believed to be next in line for a UFC welterweight title shot and commented by sharing his thoughts on his anticipation to challenge the reigning champion.

Muhammad wrote:

"I can’t wait to break this guys face"

Original tweet and comment

Muhammad and Edwards fought in the main event of UFC Vegas 21 in 2021, which ended in a no-contest after the 35-year-old was unable to continue following an accidental eye-poke. He has since remained unbeaten at 170 pounds, earning five consecutive wins, and has been eagerly awaiting an opportunity to challenge for the UFC welterweight championship, which is currently held by 'Rocky'.

It remains to be seen whether the UFC will award Belal Muhammad the next welterweight title shot against the winner of next weekend's main event title bout between Colby Covington and Leon Edwards.

When did Belal Muhammad last fight?

Belal Muhammad has continued to make his argument of why he is deserving of a UFC welterweight title shot as he recently earned a win over another top contender.

'Remember The Name' most recently fought No.4 ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 this past May. The bout was believed to be a title eliminator and saw the 35-year-old earn a unanimous decision win after the judges scored the bout 50-45, 49-46, and 49-46 in his favor.

Following the bout, Muhammad addressed the boos from the New Jersey crowd and put Colby Covington and welterweight champion Leon Edwards on notice, saying:

"My first thoughts are New Jersey, you suck. Second thoughts, Leon [Edwards] and Colby [Covington], I'm coming for both you guys." [2:01 - 2:08]

Check out the full post-fight interview below: