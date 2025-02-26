"I can't wait to carry on this journey" - Jonathan Haggerty fired up for more tests after bouncing back in style at ONE 171

British striking superstar Jonathan Haggerty has fully redeemed himself with a masterful unanimous decision win over 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui in the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar last Thursday evening at Lusail Sports Arena.

With the win, Haggerty has retained his 26-pound golden belt and returned to the win column after absorbing a tough knockout loss during his super fight with Superlek Kiatmoo9 last September 2024 at ONE 168: Denver.

This confidence-boosting triumph has made Haggerty look forward to more tough tests that ONE Championship would give to him, as he stated during his post-event press conference:

"Stay dedicated, enjoy what you do, and stay on the straight and narrows down the right path, and everything will go to plan. It's been a great journey here at ONE Championship, and I can't be any more thankful than I am, and can't wait to carry on this journey."

Check out the full post-event conference below:

Aside from becoming the undisputed bantamweight kickboxing king, 'The General' has also captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title and the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title during his six-year run in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Jonathan Haggerty staying ready for a tougher path ahead of him after win over Wei Rui

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground representative acknowledged that his journey under the promotion will be tougher since he has attracted more possible challengers to his throne.

However, Jonathan Haggerty remains determined to show that he will not back up from any opposition that ONE Championship will serve in front him of:

"I'll definitely remind myself that this is going to get hard. Definitely, remind myself, but it's all I know really. I've been training since a young kid, and I fought the best in the world. I've taken all the fights that have given to me, jump ladders, fighting the best in the world, and just staying dedicated."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com.

