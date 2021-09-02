"I was a walking corpse" - Aljamain Sterling recalls first fight with Petr Yan ahead of UFC 267 rematch

Aljamain Sterling defeated Petr Yan via DQ (Disqualification) in the fourth round of their fight at UFC 259 in March 2021. The DQ resulted in Yan losing his UFC bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling.

Yan appeared to be getting the better of Aljamain Sterling in their closely contested fight until he landed an illegal knee that led to him being disqualified.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling claimed that he was a “walking corpse” in his first fight against Petr Yan. The Funk Master suggested that he was looking forward to the rematch.

“I feel like when you’re in there with someone, you kind of know what you’ve got. And if that was the best Petr Yan, that was the best he could do with this guy who was standing in front of him who was pretty much a walking corpse – I was a walking corpse, just throwing these pitter-patter punches that had nothing on it. I couldn’t put anything on it.”

“I was like, ‘Dude, this is all you’re going to get out of me right now. And if that’s all you can do, when I feel good, I like my chances. And that’s pretty much it. That’s why I’m like, I hope the fans are excited for this fight because if I were to make the same mistake I did in the last one, I’m just a complete moron and I deserve to get my a** kicked. So, I can honestly say that. But I truly do think, I get my body right, I’m going to be a problem for this guy.”

Ariel Helwani proceeded to ask Aljamain Sterling what were the mistakes he made in the first fight against Petr Yan. Aljamain Sterling replied:

“Like, let people say this is weird all they want – I truly did not eat anything the day before; the day of the fight. I had two eggs, two pancakes, and that was it. I know people are going to say, ‘But you said you didn’t eat’. Like, that’s not a proper nutritious meal to go in from 10:30 am to 8:30 pm fighting and not having anything else in that window. So, if you think that is adequate fuel for a 25-minute fight you’re out of your bird and you’ve never competed at a high level.”

Aljamain Sterling continued:

“So, we normally are allowed to leave to go eat, but because of COVID, we had to order food to the hotel. And I just had the UFC PI team give me the food that they recommended I ate. And that was all I had for breakfast. And I’m not saying they didn’t give me other portions of food. They gave me a lunch and a dinner portion. But I only eat one big time and then I fight a couple hours later. So, for this time, I didn’t quite understand how much later I was fighting in the day from what I ate. And then by the time I realized like – ‘Yo, man, I’m starving’ – But I can’t eat anything because it’s too close to the fight, it was a little too late. The ship has sailed.”

“For me to eat a full thing, I would’ve probably puked all over myself in the cage and I still would’ve felt like sh**. So, hindsight’s 20/20. And even feeling like that; I talked to Ray (Longo), and I was l like, ‘Knowing what I could’ve done, like just watching the fight in hindsight, I could’ve maybe been a little bit more calculated, spun less, shoot for less takedowns’. And it would’ve been a very boring fight.”

Aljamain Sterling added:

“So, it’s a Catch-22. It would’ve been a more boring fight. People probably wouldn’t have been excited for the rematch. And I would’ve probably got the win, but it would’ve been a very, very boring fight – A lot of circling, just staying long, touching, trying to point score. And my mindset before that was if I could win three rounds, I win the fight. Last ten minutes, it could be as boring as it wants. Just hold onto his leg and hug him to death, and you’re gonna win the fight. And that was my mindset going in – Three out of two, I win. And it just, you know, whatever. It got ugly, ugly, ugly and it got ugly.”

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2

Aljamain Sterling (left); Petr Yan (right)

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is set to face Petr Yan in a rematch for the title at UFC 267.

The event will be headlined by a UFC light heavyweight title matchup between current champion Jan Blachowicz and challenger Glover Teixeira. UFC 267 will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on October 30th, 2021.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam