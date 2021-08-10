UFC officially announces its return to Abu Dhabi

The UFC has officially announced its return to Abu Dhabi. Taking to social media, the promotion confirmed that it will return to Abu Dhabi on 30 October for UFC 267.

Here's the announcement made by UFC:

The last time UFC was on Fight Island was back in January for Conor McGregor's rematch against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Over the same week, the promotion also hosted two other shows on Fight Island, one of which was headlined by Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar. In the very first UFC event of 2021, 'Blessed' put together one of the most clinical performances of all time and made history in his showdown against Kattar.

The other card featured Michael Chiesa in action against Neil Magny. 'Maverick' put together a statement performance on the night, taking out Magny in a welterweight showdown.

Prior to UFC's Fight Island shows in January 2021, the promotion also hosted a series of events around September and October, including UFC 253, which Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa headlined.

The earliest hosted shows on Fight Island were in July 2020. Abu Dhabi played host to Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal's first fight.

UFC 267 promises to be another exciting card that fans should look forward to

UFC 267 will be headlined by Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira in a light heavyweight showdown. The Polish champion is set to defend his title against Teixeira.

The co-main event also promises another exciting fight between Aljamain Sterling, who puts the UFC bantamweight title on the line against Petr Yan in a rematch.

The rest of the card features some more exciting fights, including the return of Khamzat Chimaev in action against Li Jingliang. Islam Makhachev will face Rafael dos Anjos in a lightweight showdown. Heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Marcin Tybura will face each other, while Walt Harris will face Tai Tuivasa.

Amanda Ribas, Virna Jandiroba and Shamil Gamzatov are a few fighters who will be competing on the card as well.

