"I wanna excite him" - Top heavyweight determined to give Jon Jones a "reason to stick around"

Jon Jones could very well decide to retire from MMA should he retain his heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295, but one top heavyweight is determined to convince him to reconsider.

During his appearance on Believe You Me, No.4 ranked UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall weighed in on the heavyweight champion's potential retirement plans. He mentioned that his goal is to become heavyweight champion and wants to entice 'Bones' to accept a fight with him.

He said:

"Obviously, I wanna become heavyweight champion of the world...I wanna excite Jon Jones. I want to give him a reason to stick around and be like, 'This is the guy that I need to stick around for.' And that's what I really is I wanna excite him." [11:33 - 11:49]

Aspinall continued by noting that he wasn't sure if he was on 'Bones' radar prior to his most recent win over Marcin Tybura. He mentioned that he considers a bout with the reigning heavyweight champion to be a dream fight, saying:

"He's an absolute dream fight for me, I wanna fight Jon Jones. I think I match really well with him, you know? I'm bigger than him, I'm faster than him. I know he's fought a lot of fast guys...but he's never fought someone faster than a light heavyweight who's bigger than him and fresh." [11:58 - 12:16]

It remains to be seen whether 'Bones' does in fact retire following UFC 295 or if he sees the appeal of fighting Tom Aspinall.

Check out the full video:

Jon Jones compliments The Rock on buying Themba Gorimbo a house

Jon Jones recently complimented actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for buying Themba Gorimbo a house after hearing his inspiring backstory. The UFC welterweight had sold his fight kit after winning his second bout in the promotion and used the proceeds to build a water well in his village in Zimbabwe.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion took to Twitter and noted that he became a bigger fan of the former WWE superstar after what he did for Gorimbo. He mentioned that it was a very heartwarming moment, writing:

"Yo @TheRock Bro getting that MMA fighter a brand new house was the most heartwarming thing I’ve seen all year. Just became an even bigger fan."

@JonnyBones tweet