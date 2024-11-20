  • home icon
  "I wanna make it all fit in" - Danial Williams says his primary goal is bringing all martial arts skills together in training

"I wanna make it all fit in" - Danial Williams says his primary goal is bringing all martial arts skills together in training

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified Nov 20, 2024
Danial Williams. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Danial Williams [Photo via: ONE Championship]

Multi-discipline ONE Championship athlete Danial Williams strives to combine different aspects of his kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA abilities when training to become the best fighter he can be.

'Mini T' said during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"For me, I'm just excited right now. Really happy to do Muay Thai again and it's cool to mix it up again. For example, today I did jiu-jitsu training. And people were like 'Shouldn't you be training Muay Thai? Or strength and conditioning?" But instead of doing strength and conditioning, I'm gonna do jiu-jitsu instead. So yeah, I wanna make it all fit in. Keep upskilling and improve as a martial artist."
In his nine-fight ONE tenure, Williams has proven his striking prowess in kickboxing and Muay Thai bouts while also showing his grappling abilities in MMA fights.

However, he has not competed under Muay Thai rules since his promotional debut barnburner with former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in April 2021.

At ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6, Williams returns to the 'Art of Eight Limbs' against Thongpoon PK Saenchai. The event will occur inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Danial Williams views losses as learning opportunities

Danial Williams has known the bitter taste of defeat many times in his career, though he is taking them as opportunities to improve.

He recently told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I trained at my hardest but I knew the change was necessary. And then you head into another fight knowing you need to win this one - and that's when you are the most dangerous. But if the change can't take place, you're gonna end up back at square one."

ONE Fight Night 26 will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Edited by Harvey Leonard
