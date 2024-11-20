Danial Williams says losses taught him the importance of evolution: "The change was necessary"

Danial Williams has had his fair share of ups and downs during his time in ONE Championship. The Aussie-Thai striker has gathered plenty of experience during his time competing across the MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing divisions.

These lessons and losses have only helped him to improve and understand himself better over time.

In his last outing at ONE Fight Night 25 this past October, Williams was able to break a four-fight losing streak and return to the win column.

There was certainly no shame in losing to world champions like Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Jonathan Di Bella but 'Mini T' knew that something needed to give when he clashed with Banma Duoji in MMA.

Trending

With his back up against the wall, he fought tooth and nail at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to secure the decision win and bounce back.

Ahead of his return at ONE Fight Night 26 on December 6, Danial Williams spoke about the evolution in his game and mentality as a result of the setbacks he has faced:

"I trained at my hardest but I knew the change was necessary. And then you head into another fight knowing you need to win this one - and that's when you are the most dangerous. But if the change can't take place, you're gonna end up back at square one."

Danial Williams hopes to have turned a corner after his latest fight

Danial Williams dug deep in order to secure the victory at ONE Fight Night 25 and he now comes into his next outing with his confidence restored.

He knows that he can turn things around and after correcting course, he'll look to make it back-to-back wins when he faces off with Thongpoon PK Saenchai on his return to the Mecca of Muay Thai.

The two exciting strikers loaded with knockout power will face off in the strawweight Muay Thai division, where one mistake could end the fight at any point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback