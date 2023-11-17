“I want to beat this guy” – Flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci eyes matchup with Gabriel Sousa

Mikey Musumeci wants to take on anyone brave enough to challenge him for the belt, and he’s even calling out potential contenders who want to get schooled in the art of submission grappling.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion recently revealed that he already signed a fight contract for his next match, yet he’s already calling out more people who want to share the Circle with him.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Musumeci said he wants to face ADCC and IBJJF veteran Gabriel Sousa in ONE Championship in what should be a dream submission grappling matchup.

Musumeci said:

“So once I have confirmation [for my next fight], I'll start this crazy camp and we're gonna have a crazy match, you know, and then I want to beat this guy named Gabriel Sousa, another guy in the 145 division those are like the top two guys.”

There are no official announcements yet for Musumeci’s next match, but he’s already called out Sousa and Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Diogo Reis.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ is considered one of the best submission grapplers of this generation, and his tally of five BJJ world titles already speaks volumes of his pedigree.

However, his decision to sign with ONE Championship in 2022 further elevated his reputation and stature in the world of martial arts.

Musumeci made his promotional debut in April 2022 at ONE 156 against Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari. After submitting the creator of the Imanari Roll, Musumeci dominated Cleber Sousa for the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The American superstar has since defended the gold against Gantumur Bayanduuren, IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai, and ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks.

Musumeci is also coming off a submission win over Japanese legend and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 in October this year.

Watch Musumeci's entire interview below: