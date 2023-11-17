WATCH: Certified best buds Mikey Musumeci and Rodtang trade their best shots in Muay Thai and grappling

The excellent relationship between ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon continues to flourish, as they always share a moment whenever they see each other.

In a wholesome video that was shared by ONE Championship on November 15, 2023, Rodtang playfully tested Musumeci’s Muay Thai progress through a little fun sparring session. They captioned the Instagram post with:

“Private lessons from “The Iron Man?” 😂 @rodtang_jimungnon @mikeymusumeci #ONEChampionship #MartialArts #MuayThai #SubmissionGrappling”

As seen in the video, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ was trying his best to block off the shots that ‘The Iron Man’ was throwing and trying to sneak in a few strikes of his own. With little success in his striking, Musumeci tried to grapple with Rodtang, but he was invited to stand up and continue absorbing kicks from him.

After the friendly sparring ended, the two world champions hugged each other as a sign of ultimate respect and acknowledgment that they were the best in their respective disciplines.

Musumeci started his training for the art of eight limbs earlier this year when he moved to Thailand to fortify his overall martial arts skills because he plans to eventually transition to MMA.

The 27-year-old American is still undefeated under the world’s largest martial arts organization, with six victories, including four submission finishes. His latest triumph was against former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15 in their openweight submission grappling showdown.

Rodtang, on the other hand, is coming off a unanimous decision loss at the hands of ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai mega showdown at ONE Friday Fights 34’s main event in September 2023.