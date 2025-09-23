“I want to beat Stamp” - Kana fixated on taking out three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173

Former K-1 flyweight champion Kana Morimoto of Japan has tested herself against some of the best female strikers in the world, losing close contests to Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.Those setbacks have only strengthened her resolve to enter another high-profile match against one of the biggest names in the promotion.At ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri on November 16, Kana will welcome the returning Stamp Fairtex in a three-round atomweight kickboxing clash at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.The Thai megastar represents everything Kana aspires to be and become the fighter who has conquered multiple disciplines and established herself as one of the greatest icons in women's martial arts.While acknowledging the three-sport queen’s elite skills, the Japanese star remains confident about the improvements she has made. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post‘Krusher Queen’ said in her ONE Championship pre-event interview:&quot;When I first came to ONE, I was kind of uncertain about my fight style, but now I'm training to really sharpen my strong points. This time, I want to beat Stamp.”Kana has endured some growing pains in ONE, but has shown flashes of brilliance against high-caliber adversaries.The 33-year-old veteran knows there’s no better way than to make a resounding statement and return to world title contention by beating a megastar like Stamp.Kana says her back is against the wall at ONE 173Kana Morimoto hasn't had the easiest path in the home of martial arts, but she wouldn't have it any other way.After all, the Team Aftermath stalwart joined the promotion to test herself against the best.For the 'Krusher Queen', this match could be a turning point in her decorated career. She told ONE:&quot;After Phetjeeja last time, now I'm fighting Stamp. To face back-to-back ONE superstars is exciting as a fighter. But if I lose again, it'll be two in a row and I'll be on the edge, so I have to take this seriously and win.&quot;Keep up with Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on Stamp and Kana's atomweight kickboxing duel