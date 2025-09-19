Stamp Fairtex has nothing but praise for upcoming opponent Kana Morimoto: “She’s really good at everything”

Stamp Fairtex is showing tremendous respect for her comeback opponent, Kana Morimoto, as the three-sport superstar acknowledges the comprehensive skillset that makes the Japanese striker such a dangerous challenge for her return to competition.

The 27-year-old Thai superstar faces ‘Krusher Queen’ in an atomweight kickboxing encounter at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, where she'll test her physical condition following an extended injury layoff against a hometown favorite with legitimate finishing ability.

Stamp's extended absence from competition has created uncertainty about her current competitive level, making Kana’s well-rounded abilities an ideal measuring stick for determining how successfully she's recovered from her injury concerns.

The Japanese striker brings the kind of complete game that will test every aspect of Stamp's preparation, after all.

During her interview with Nick Atkin, the Fairtex Training Center athlete offered praise for her opposite number’s abilities while demonstrating her analytical approach to studying upcoming opposition.

"She's really good. She has really good speed. She has a really good, powerful punch. She's really good at everything, like her movement. Everything. She's really good," Stamp Fairtex told Nick Atkin.

The former three-sport ONE world champion's honest take shows that she is not underestimating the difficulty of hopping back into action against quality opposition in a hostile environment after an extended time away from the limelight.

Could she reintroduce herself to the watching world with another trademark performance, or will Kana bounce back with a victory in this exciting showdown?

Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com for how-to-watch details on the star-studded ONE 173 card at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, with tickets available here.

Watch Stamp Fairtex's full interview with Atkin here:

Kana fired up to return to winning ways in Tokyo thriller vs. Stamp Fairtex

After absorbing two losses to Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom on the global stage of ONE Championship, Kana is fired up to the nines to ensure results go her way at ONE 173.

The Team Aftermath athlete's knockout power and striking dexterity showed against both world champions. However, both Phetjeeja and Meksen didn't look fazed by what 'Krusher Queen' brought to the table.

Using both defeats as a learning curve and her maiden victory in ONE against Moa Carlsson as inspiration, the 33-year-old is leaving no stone unturned in her quest to bring the very best version of herself to the Japanese capital city against Stamp Fairtex.

"I know that she is coming back from her injury, and I know that I have a very strong [opponent]. My strong point is to knock out, KO, but I think we could have a good fight, and let's do our best in November. I'm looking forward to this," she shared during the ONE 173 press conference last week.

