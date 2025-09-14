Kana Morimoto expects to knock out Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173: “I think we could have a good fight”

Japanese striking veteran and former multi-time K-1 champion ‘Krusher Queen’ Kana Morimoto believes her unheralded knockout power will serve as the ultimate equalizer when she meets returning Thai star Stamp Fairtex later this year.The 33-year-old Tokyo native believes that Stamp is a formidable opponent, despite having spent the last two years away from competition due to injury. ‘Krusher Queen’ maintains the utmost respect for the former three-sport world champion.However, ‘Krusher Queen’ is confident she has the tools necessary to spoil Stamp’s comeback party, and that’s the power in her fists. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking to the media at the official ONE 173 Tokyo press conference, Morimoto shared her expectations for the fight:&quot;I know that she is also coming back from her injury, and I know that I have a very strong [opponent]. My strong point is to knock out, KO, but I think we could have a good fight, and let's do our best in November so I'm looking forward to this.&quot;Kana knows this upcoming fight is her opportunity to make a statement against such an iconic name in ONE Championship, and she will use the chance to further her own star power and perhaps earn a title shot.Kana Morimoto heads home to face Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in Tokyo‘Krusher Queen’ Kana Morimoto can’t wait to step inside the Circle to meet former three-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex.The two throw down in a three-round atomweight kickboxing showdown at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the Ariak Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website or head to watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event live from their location.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Kana Morimoto’s next fight.