“This is a defining moment for me” - Kana Morimoto can’t understate the importance of beating Stamp Fairtex

Kana Morimoto has stressed the magnitude of her upcoming three-round atomweight kickboxing showdown with former three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.The Japanese striker knows this clash represents more than just another fight on her resume. For 'Krusher Queen', it's an opportunity to make a statement against one of ONE Championship's most decorated athletes while seeking redemption in front of her home crowd.&quot;This is a defining moment for me as Kana the fighter. For women in ONE, it's the start of a new phase,&quot; Kana told ONE Championship.The 33-year-old Team Aftermath representative is coming off a disappointing unanimous decision loss to Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom at ONE 172 in March. That defeat still haunts the former K-1 World Grand Prix winner, who desperately wants to bounce back with a signature victory.ONE 173 takes place at Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Nov. 16, giving Kana the chance to perform in front of the passionate Japanese faithful who have supported her throughout her career. Kana vows to spoil Stamp's return with a knockoutStamp Fairtex will be making her highly anticipated return after more than two years on the sidelines. The former three-sport champion was forced to relinquish her ONE atomweight MMA world title due to a serious knee injury that required extensive recovery time.The Fairtex Training Center product will look to get her career back on track by returning to her striking roots. However, Kana has bold plans to spoil Stamp's comeback party with an explosive performance.&quot;Thank you always for your support. On Nov. 16, I'll be stepping in there against Stamp. I'm going for the knockout, and I will win. Please be there cheering me on at ONE Japan,&quot; Kana told ONE Championship.