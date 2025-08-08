"I'm going for the knockout" - Kana Morimoto vows to end Stamp's night early at ONE 173

Kana Morimoto is promising an explosive performance when she faces three-sport megastar Stamp Fairtex in an atomweight kickboxing showdown at ONE 173.The 33-year-old Japanese striker is determined to bounce back from her unanimous decision defeat to Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom at ONE 172 with an early night out against one of ONE Championship's biggest stars.ONE 173 takes place inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.&quot;Thank you always for your support. On November 16, I'll be stepping in there against Stamp. I'm going for the knockout, and I will win. Please be there cheering me on at ONE Japan,&quot; Kana Morimoto told ONE Championship.'Krusher Queen's' bold prediction demonstrates her confidence in facing the Thai martial artist, who will be making her return to competition after an extended layoff due to a knee injury.The Team Aftermath representative's vow to score a knockout reflects the aggressive approach she plans to implement against Stamp's well-rounded skill set. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKana Morimoto is in need of a statement at ONE 173The Japanese striker heads into this must-watch showdown on a 1-2 run in the world's largest martial arts organization.Kana Morimoto debuted in a unanimous decision loss to multi-time striking world champion Anissa Meksen in her debut at ONE Friday Fights 92 in December last year.However, she put that painful defeat to bed with a dominant three-round clinic against Swedish foe Moa Carlsson just a month later at ONE Friday Fights 95.Unfortunately, she failed to keep her positive momentum going when she took to the Circle at ONE 172 to challenge ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.Despite putting on a valiant display for 15 minutes, the Thai's combinations and accuracy proved to be the decisive factor, with all three judges at Circle-side handing her the win. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCould she power her way back into the winner's column inside the Ariake Arena, or will Stamp reintroduce herself on the grandest stage of combat sports with a performance for the ages in this intriguing atomweight kickboxing tussle?Experience the excitement firsthand by purchasing tickets for ONE 173 here.