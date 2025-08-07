  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “This fight means so much” - Kana Morimoto relishes major opportunity to face iconic Stamp Fairtex in Tokyo

“This fight means so much” - Kana Morimoto relishes major opportunity to face iconic Stamp Fairtex in Tokyo

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 07, 2025 08:40 GMT
Kana (L) and Stamp (R) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Kana (L) and Stamp (R) | Image credit: ONE Championship

Kana Morimoto of Japan reflected on the magnitude of her upcoming match with Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

Ad

Apart from slugging it out with one of the biggest names of the promotion, the 33-year-old veteran knows this could be a make-or-break fight for her career.

After all, 'Krusher Queen' wants vindication after falling short in her bid to unseat ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom last March.

For Kana, there's no better way to absolve herself than by beating the promotion's only three-sport world champion in front of the loyal Japanese faithful at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on November 16.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Losing at the last Japan event still eats at me. That’s why this fight means so much. I want to show everyone who supports me what it looks like to win here. It’s also a chance to push women’s martial arts in Japan to new heights," Kana said in a ONE Championship interview.
Ad
Ad

Kana has never been afraid to take on the best female strikers in the world, going toe-to-toe with the phenomenal Phetjeeja and the legendary Anissa Meksen on the global stage.

At ONE 173, the Team Aftermath affiliate will take on another formidable opponent, Stamp Fairtex, and perhaps return to the winner's circle.

Kana wants to spoil Stamp's return at ONE 173

Stamp Fairtex has been on the sidelines for almost two years now after facing a setback in her recovery from a serious knee injury.

Ad

The former ONE atomweight MMA world champion had to relinquish her belt and will return to kickboxing to get her career back on track.

Ad

The Thai megastar previously held the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles before making a shift to mixed martial arts.

While Kana is thrilled that Stamp is healthy again, she won't stop at anything to get her hand raised once they share the Circle at ONE 173.

Keep up with the latest updates on Kana and Stamp's clash by following Sportskeeda and ONE Championship

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications