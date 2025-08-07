“This fight means so much” - Kana Morimoto relishes major opportunity to face iconic Stamp Fairtex in Tokyo

Kana Morimoto of Japan reflected on the magnitude of her upcoming match with Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.Apart from slugging it out with one of the biggest names of the promotion, the 33-year-old veteran knows this could be a make-or-break fight for her career.After all, 'Krusher Queen' wants vindication after falling short in her bid to unseat ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom last March.For Kana, there's no better way to absolve herself than by beating the promotion's only three-sport world champion in front of the loyal Japanese faithful at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on November 16.&quot;Losing at the last Japan event still eats at me. That’s why this fight means so much. I want to show everyone who supports me what it looks like to win here. It’s also a chance to push women’s martial arts in Japan to new heights,&quot; Kana said in a ONE Championship interview. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKana has never been afraid to take on the best female strikers in the world, going toe-to-toe with the phenomenal Phetjeeja and the legendary Anissa Meksen on the global stage.At ONE 173, the Team Aftermath affiliate will take on another formidable opponent, Stamp Fairtex, and perhaps return to the winner's circle.Kana wants to spoil Stamp's return at ONE 173Stamp Fairtex has been on the sidelines for almost two years now after facing a setback in her recovery from a serious knee injury.The former ONE atomweight MMA world champion had to relinquish her belt and will return to kickboxing to get her career back on track. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Thai megastar previously held the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles before making a shift to mixed martial arts.While Kana is thrilled that Stamp is healthy again, she won't stop at anything to get her hand raised once they share the Circle at ONE 173.Keep up with the latest updates on Kana and Stamp's clash by following Sportskeeda and ONE Championship