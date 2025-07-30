Stamp Fairtex returns to face Kana in kickboxing duel at ONE 173 in Tokyo

Three-sport queen and former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is finally ready to make her way back to the world’s largest martial arts organization, after dealing with a harrowing knee injury that has kept her sidelined since 2023.Stamp tore her MCL in training two years ago, while preparing for her would-be strawweight MMA debut to challenge divisional queen ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan. Surgery followed right after but the recovery process has been tricky, to say the least. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNow, it appears Stamp is finally ready to return to ONE Championship to resume her legendary run.The Thai superstar will face Japanese sensation ‘Krusher Queen’ Kana Morimoto in a three-round atomweight kickboxing contest at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will take place live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16.ONE Championship posted the bout announcement on their social media accounts.Over the past few years, Stamp has established herself as a multi-sport wonder, winning world titles across kickboxing, Muay Thai, and mixed martial arts.Meanwhile, Kana has made waves in ONE Championship since joining the promotion in December of last year, establishing herself as a formidable contender in the talent-rich atomweight division. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNeedless to say, the Stamp vs. Kana showdown promises to deliver electric action on the stacked ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri fight card that is poised to be one of the biggest martial arts events of the year.Fans in North America can visit watch.onefc.com or ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch as the event draws near.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for all the news surrounding this blockbuster fight card.