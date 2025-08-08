Kana Morimoto has nothing but high praise for Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex: "She's iconic"

Kana Morimoto has expressed deep admiration for Stamp Fairtex, recognizing the Thai superstar as the face of women's martial arts in ONE Championship.The Japanese fighter praised Stamp's unprecedented achievements across multiple combat sports disciplines, highlighting her historic status as a three-sport world champion.&quot;When you think of women's martial arts in ONE, you think of Stamp. She's iconic, the only athlete, male or female, to win world titles in kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA. She can do it all,&quot; Kana Morimoto told ONE Championship. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 33-year-old's assessment reflects the widespread respect that Stamp has earned throughout the martial arts community for her groundbreaking accomplishments.Kana, of course, will get the chance to share the Circle with the Fairtex Training Center affiliate when ONE returns to 'The Land of the Rising Sun' with a card packed to the brim with several intriguing matchups on Sunday, Nov. 16.'Krusher Queen' and the three-sport megastar clash in an atomweight kickboxing joust.The Team Aftermath representative returns inside the Circle in search of a bounce-back win after going down to Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom by unanimous decision at ONE 172 this past March.For Stamp, if all goes to plan, it will mark her first matchup since September 2023. The Thai striker has been sidelined for an extended time due to a knee injury.Fans interested in attending the blockbuster card live and in-person can click here for tickets. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKana Morimoto says Stamp fight in Japan means the world to herAfter suffering a defeat to Phetjeeja on the promotion's last card in Japan, there's no better way for Kana Morimoto to return to the winner's column than taking out arguably the biggest star on the promotional roster.The Japanese admits that her last loss still haunts her to this day, but she's fired up to show why she deserves a spot in ONE Championship come ONE 173.&quot;Losing at the last Japan event still eats at me. That’s why this fight means so much. I want to show everyone who supports me what it looks like to win here. It’s also a chance to push women’s martial arts in Japan to new heights,&quot; Kana said in a ONE Championship interview.