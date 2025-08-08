Stamp Fairtex admits she's not confident of how Kana Morimoto fight will go: "I'm unsure"

Stamp Fairtex has expressed uncertainty about her upcoming atomweight kickboxing clash with Kana Morimoto at ONE 173, acknowledging the challenges that come with returning from an extended layoff.The three-sport megastar will make her return to competition on November 16 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena after being sidelined since September 2023 due to a knee injury.&quot;I'm unsure. It's been a long time since I last fought. It's difficult to predict anything from both her and my side,&quot; Stamp told ONE Championship in an interview.The 27-year-old Thai's assessment reflects the realistic concerns that come with facing elite competition after such a lengthy absence from the Circle.The former ONE Championship kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA world champion, after all, faces a dangerous test in 'Krusher Queen,' who is determined to bounce back from her decision loss to 'The Queen' Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.Her humble approach to the matchup contrasts with her typically confident demeanor, highlighting how seriously she's taking this comeback opportunity.This bout represents a crucial step in the Thai's return as she looks to prove that her championship-level skills remain intact despite a lengthy absence. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKana Morimoto doesn't plan to waste time against StampKana Morimoto hops back into action in need of a statement — and the kickboxing specialist has an ideal way she can do just that come ONE 173.&quot;On November 16, I'll be stepping in there against Stamp. I'm going for the knockout, and I will win. Please be there cheering me on at ONE Japan,&quot; she told ONE Championship.&quot;The former K-1 champion has gone 1-2 in the world's largest martial arts organization.Her lone victory came via a unanimous decision win over Moa Carlsson, sandwiched between two closely-contested matchups against Phetjeeja and Anissa Meksen.Tickets for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri are available for purchase here.