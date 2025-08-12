Stamp Fairtex excited to compete in Tokyo for birthday special: “I really want to go back to Japan”

Former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex of Thailand wants to celebrate her upcoming birthday with a big comeback in Tokyo.The 27-year-old Thai megastar is eagerly awaiting her return to action, which will come later this year, and Stamp can’t wait to step back inside the Circle to do what she does best.Stamp has been sidelined since 2023 after injuring her knee during training. The torn MCL has kept her out of action for two years now, but the Thai fighter is close to making her return to the big stage.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview about her upcoming Tokyo fight, Stamp couldn’t help but contain her enthusiasm. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 27-year-old told the world’s largest martial arts organization:&quot;I'm excited! It'll be a good occasion for me since It'll be my birthday. And I really want to go back to Japan.&quot;Stamp Fairtex is set for her highly anticipated return when she takes on ‘Krusher Queen’ Kana Morimoto in a three-round atomweight kickboxing contest.The two lock horns at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live on Sunday, November 16 from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website or watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.Stamp Fairtex admits she has doubts in her mind about conditioning: “I’m unsure”Former atomweight queen Stamp Fairtex is coming back to fight after two long years recovering from her knee injury, but she will be the first to admit that even she isn’t confident about where she’s at physically.She told ONE Championship:“I'm unsure. It's been a long time since I last fought. It's difficult to predict anything from both her and my side.”Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Stamp Fairtex’s next fight.