  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Stamp Fairtex excited to compete in Tokyo for birthday special: “I really want to go back to Japan”

Stamp Fairtex excited to compete in Tokyo for birthday special: “I really want to go back to Japan”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Aug 12, 2025 14:54 GMT
Stamp Fairtex and Kana Morimoto- Photo by ONE Championship
Stamp Fairtex and Kana Morimoto- Photo by ONE Championship

Former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex of Thailand wants to celebrate her upcoming birthday with a big comeback in Tokyo.

Ad

The 27-year-old Thai megastar is eagerly awaiting her return to action, which will come later this year, and Stamp can’t wait to step back inside the Circle to do what she does best.

Stamp has been sidelined since 2023 after injuring her knee during training. The torn MCL has kept her out of action for two years now, but the Thai fighter is close to making her return to the big stage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview about her upcoming Tokyo fight, Stamp couldn’t help but contain her enthusiasm.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The 27-year-old told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

"I'm excited! It'll be a good occasion for me since It'll be my birthday. And I really want to go back to Japan."

Stamp Fairtex is set for her highly anticipated return when she takes on ‘Krusher Queen’ Kana Morimoto in a three-round atomweight kickboxing contest.

The two lock horns at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live on Sunday, November 16 from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Ad

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website or watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

Stamp Fairtex admits she has doubts in her mind about conditioning: “I’m unsure”

Former atomweight queen Stamp Fairtex is coming back to fight after two long years recovering from her knee injury, but she will be the first to admit that even she isn’t confident about where she’s at physically.

Ad

She told ONE Championship:

“I'm unsure. It's been a long time since I last fought. It's difficult to predict anything from both her and my side.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Stamp Fairtex’s next fight.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications