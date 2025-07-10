WATCH: Stamp Fairtex makes surprise appearance at Superbon Training Center

Former undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion and three-sport titleholder Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is currently rehabilitating her injured knee.

In fact, she has been doing so since having surgery on said knee in late 2023. Stamp has been out of action since that time, and is slowly making her way to a full recovery, although there have been a few bumps in the road.

Stamp was scheduled to make her return to action this August to defend the atomweight strap, but after reaggravating the injury, she was forced to extend her injury layoff and agreed to relinquish her atomweight belt.

Just recently, Stamp was spotted at Superbon Training Camp, working hard with the likes of Superbon himself, as well as former ONE world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus.

Check out the post on Instagram below:

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Stamp Fairtex back in action in the world's largest martial arts organization, and the 27-year-old Pattaya native says she is getting close to making a major comeback.

Stamp Fairtex promises fans she'll be even better in her comeback arc: "I’ll be able to reach and show a better version of myself"

Stamp Fairtex recently came out to say that she was close to returning to full intensity training, signalling that her comeback may be imminent.

The 27-year-old has then promised her fans that she will be back better than ever, as she continues to work hard in the gym despite recovering from her knee injury.

She told veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a recent interview:

"I think once I make a comeback, I’ll be able to reach and show a better version of myself. I think I’ll be able to build a bigger and larger fanbase, and also, just, you know, being better than I used to be."

Dan Paulo Errazo



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

