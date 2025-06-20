"Show a better version of myself" - Stamp Fairtex guarantees fans she will return with a vengeance to reclaim her throne

Three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex has promised that her eventual return from injury will showcase the most complete version of herself that fans have ever witnessed, as she prepares to reclaim her position atop the MMA division in ONE Championship.

The Fairtex Training Center affiliate recently made the difficult decision to relinquish her crown to ONE interim atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga due to ongoing rehabilitation needs and another setback that forced her onto the sidelines for an additional couple of months.

Despite the recent bumps in her race to full fitness, the Pattaya-based fighter is extremely confident that her forced two-year hiatus will ultimately result in a superior athlete ready to dominate on all fronts once again.

"I think once I make a comeback, I’ll be able to reach and show a better version of myself. I think I’ll be able to build a bigger and larger fanbase, and also, just, you know, being better than I used to be," Stamp told Nick Atkin in an online interview.

This optimistic outlook from the Thai warrior demonstrates the champion's mentality that has defined her remarkable career evolution from a traditional Muay Thai fighter to a world-conquering mixed martial artist.

Besides her eagerness to recapture the 26 pounds of gold, the Thai has also made it clear that she intends to build a bigger fanbase. Thus far, she's drawn huge support from every city where ONE Championship hosts its fight nights.

More surprisingly, though, was the reaction she received from the fans in attendance when she debuted on North American soil on the promotion's inaugural on-ground event, ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023.

Stamp made her walk down the ramp—much to her surprise—in front of a deafening crowd inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado. Shortly after finishing Alyse Anderson by knockout, those roars only got louder.

The experience left a lasting impression on Stamp, who expressed genuine enthusiasm about returning to compete in front of her American supporters.

"I want to go everywhere, you know. I want to travel. I didn’t know how the weather was like in Colorado or Las Vegas until I became a fighter and until I was famous. But now I know how it is. And, for sure, if I’m 100 percent, and everything is okay, I’d love to go back to the U.S. to see my fans."

Watch her full interview with Nick Atkin here:

Stamp's last outing—her only match after stunning Anderson in Denver—was undoubtedly one of her career-best displays.

The Fairtex Training Center attained three-sport glory at long last at the expense of South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee during their MMA world title showdown, which served as the main event of ONE Fight Night 14.

After overcoming early adversity, the Thai athlete turned the tide in round three with a barrage of body shots and knees to get the TKO finish at the 1:04 mark of the third round.

Her victory pushed her MMA slate to an impressive 11-2 and earned her a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Stamp sings praise for Denice Zamboanga's upgrades on her way to world title glory

In a separate interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp gave Denice Zamboanga her flowers for her impressive finish of Alyona Rassohyna during their interim world title tiff at ONE Fight Night 27 this past January.

"Denice has improved in terms of strength, but her overall style remains the same," the Rayong native shared in a separate interview with the South China Morning Post.

Fight fans who missed 'The Menace's stunning finish of Rassohyna can watch the full fight here:

'The Menace' is on an active four-fight winning streak and is on the hunt for her first title defense of her coveted gold. If she has it her way, the Filipina warrior would like her firstt assignment to go down in Manila, Philippines.

