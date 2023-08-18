ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion and Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex is bound for her second shot at ONE Championship gold when she headlines ONE Fight Night 14 with South Korean sensation Ham Seo Hee. The two best 115-pound female fighters in the world will clash for the ONE interim women's atomweight world title.

In her last performance inside the Circle, Stamp Fairtex formally introduced herself to the American viewing public at ONE Fight Night 10 when she stunned a Denver, Colorado crowd by folding American fighter Alyse Anderson with a body kick.

ONE posted a throwback video of the body-shot KO:

"Shockwaves 🌊 Will Stamp become ONE’s first three-sport World Champion when she takes on Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video? 🏆 @stamp_fairtex"

Fans are loving the clip and are expressing their thoughts in the comments section. Here are some of the notable ones:

Comments on Stamp's finish of Alyse Anderson

@dannyphantom_audio and @satoshimoto recalled what it was like to witness the kick live:

"Being in the crowd for that was wild. Really heard that slapping sound clear as day"

"Saw this live. The vibes were immaculate"

@fightingdoc gave an insightful medical assessment of the damage caused by Stamp's powerful kick:

"What made this worse was the fighter breathing in as she was kicked. Liver moves downward with inspiration due to the diaphragm moving down as well. This exposes more of it to potential trauma."

Here are more comments:

More comments on the video

@arisenkaliaxis points out how Stamp Fairtex is out there debunking martial arts myths:

"When people say striking with the top of the foot doesn’t work."

@certifiedshaman was creative with it:

"I can feel that shockwave shaking my house!"

Stamp Fairtex faces Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women's atomweight world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. The event will feature a ground-breaking fight card with three world title bouts across three different combat sports - all showcasing female fighters. ONE Fight Night 14 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.