"Everything is getting better" - Stamp Fairtex expects to be in perfect shape when she returns against Kana at ONE 173

Stamp Fairtex is cautiously optimistic about her physical condition as she prepares for her highly anticipated return to competition against Kana Morimoto at ONE 173, viewing their encounter as the perfect test of her recovery progress.

The 27-year-old former three-sport queen faces her first competition in an extended period when she steps into Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, against the dangerous Japanese striker in atomweight kickboxing.

Stamp's injury absence has kept one of Thailand's most popular fighters away from the spotlight for more than two years, creating pent-up demand among her loyal supporters who have been eagerly awaiting her return to the global stage.

During her interview with Nick Atkin, Stamp Fairtex offered a candid assessment of her recovery progress while explaining her strategic approach to this comeback fight.

"Almost. Everything is getting better. I hope it's 100 percent before I fight Kana," the Fairtex Training Center athlete said.

"Yes, I will consider this kickboxing as a test for myself. Because I want to know how my body condition is, how my physical condition has become, as I haven't fought in a long time."

The decision to return through kickboxing rather than mixed martial arts represents a strategic choice that allows her to test her physical condition while competing in the striking discipline where she first made her mark.

Her technical striking credentials remain elite-level despite the extended layoff, but she should have a tough day in the office against the former K-1 star.

Kana brings legitimate knockout power and the psychological advantage of competing in front of her home audience, which will undoubtedly be a challenging environment for the Thai megastar.

Watch Stamp Fairtex's full interview with Atkin here:

Kana is equally stoked for Stamp Fairtex showdown in Tokyo

Kana enters her matchup against Stamp Fairtex at ONE 173 in need of a big win.

Though the Team Aftermath superstar has left a lasting impression through three appearances on the global stage of ONE, she has only picked up one victory against Swedish powerhouse Moa Carlsson. Her losses came against Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom and Anissa Meksen.

'Krusher Queen' understands she has another tough assignment in Tokyo, yet she remains confident she will have the chops to ruin the Thai's hotly anticipated comeback.

"I know that she is also coming back from her injury, and I know that I have a very strong opponent."

"My strong point is to knock out, KO, but I think we could have a good fight, and let's do our best in November. So, I'm looking forward to this."

Fight fans can visit watch.onefc.com for how-to-watch information. Those interested in copping seats for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri can purchase their tickets here.

