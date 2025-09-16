"I'm really excited" - Stamp Fairtex thrilled for chance to perform for her fans again after long injury

Three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex is brimming with anticipation as she prepares to return to competition following an extended injury layoff.

Ad

The 27-year-old former multi-time, multi-sport ONE world champion faces a crucial test in her comeback fight, transitioning from her usual mixed martial arts competition back to the striking discipline where she first made her mark on the global stage.

She takes on hometown bet Kana Morimoto in a three-round atomweight kickboxing matchup at ONE 173 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, Nov. 16.

During her interview with Nick Atkin, Stamp expressed her genuine excitement about returning to action while acknowledging the uncertainties that come with comeback fights after injury layoffs.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I'm really excited. It's my first fight back, and it's not MMA, it's kickboxing. But I just want to see how my body [feels]. I'm really excited to meet my fans again," the Pattaya-based fighter noted.

Her injury absence has kept one of Thailand's most popular fighters away from the spotlight for an extended period, creating pent-up demand among her loyal supporters who have been eagerly awaiting her return to competition.

Ad

The decision to return through kickboxing rather than MMA represents a strategic choice that could allow her to ease back into competition while testing her physical condition after the injury layoff.

Fight fans will undoubtedly be watching closely to see how the former three-sport world champion performs in her highly anticipated return to action.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA or head to watch.onefc.com for any updates on the organization's star-studded showcase in Tokyo on Nov. 16. Tickets for ONE 173 are available here.

Ad

Watch her full interview with Nick Atkin here:

Ad

Stamp promises to treat the fans to a complete experience in Tokyo

Not only does she aim to be at the best of her abilities in her fight against Kana, the Fairtex Training Center superstar isn't going to forget her trademark 'Stamp Dance' come fight night.

"I think I have to prepare to dance because everyone is looking forward for the Stamp dance," the Thai shared during the ONE 173 press conference last Thursday, Sept. 11.

She was last in action when she finished Ham Seo Hee (via a third-round TKO) to claim the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.