Rodtang vs Nong-O Hama superfight for vacant flyweight Muay Thai title confirmed for ONE 173

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Nong-O Hama will cross paths for the first time in their legendary careers for the vacant ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship. The all-Thai slugfest will go down on the promotion's star-studded card in Japan, ONE 173, inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.The promotion confirmed this showdown alongside two additional massive world title matchups during the event's official press conference this past Thursday, September 11.Rodtang enters this guaranteed barnburner off arguably the most memorable triumph of his campaign in the world's largest martial arts organization. At the ONE 172 inside the sold-out Saitama Super Arena this past March, 'The Iron Man' put former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa to sleep in a mere 80 seconds.Last year, however, proved to be one of the most difficult chapters of his tenure in ONE. Despite winning both his fights against tough-as-nails duo, Denis Puric and Jacob Smith, 'The Iron Man' missed weight for both battles, the latter of which forced him to be stripped of his flyweight Muay Thai throne.Throughout his time in the division, the Phatthalung native racked up 14 victories against the likes of ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, Joseph Lasiri, Walter Goncalves, and Danial Williams.Rodtang never shies away from a war, and fans can be certain he'd bring aggression, flair, knockout power, iron chin, and everything else that has made him one of Muay Thai's most adored heroes over the past decade. The Thai megastar is out to secure his prized possession at all costs, and he couldn't have wished for a more blockbuster card to regain his 26 pounds of gold. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNong-O will be out to prove that he ages like fine wine against Rodtang at ONE 173Not many world-class warriors can solve one of the trickiest puzzles in Muay Thai today, Rodtang. Likewise, there are very few who can hold a candle to former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama's all-around brilliance.The 38-year-old will be all fired up to put on a vintage display, walk out of the iconic arena as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, and deny Rodtang his 275th career win when the bell sounds off in the Japanese capital on November 16.He has beaten the who's who in &quot;The Art of Eight Limbs&quot; realm over the past two decades with his surgical precision, world-class fight IQ, tactical brilliance, and his stinging trademark kicking game. A veteran who's claimed almost everything there is to offer in the sport today, Nong-O shows no mercy when he has an opponent standing across from him inside the Circle.The living legend enjoyed a lengthy spell atop the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division with seven successive world title defenses, including five back-to-back knockout victories.Earlier this year, the Bangkok-based star called time on his legendary run at bantamweight to seek a fresh start at flyweight. Though his flyweight debut on the global stage didn't go as planned, the striking wizard avenged his defeat to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai with a striking clinic during their ONE Fight Night 31 rematch this past May.Don't miss this Thai vs. Thai classic, set for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16. Fight fans can follow this link to purchase their tickets.