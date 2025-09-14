  • home icon
  • Stamp Fairtex ready for comeback challenge against veteran Kana Morimoto: “I have to be better than her”

Stamp Fairtex ready for comeback challenge against veteran Kana Morimoto: “I have to be better than her”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Sep 14, 2025 11:41 GMT
Stamp Fairtex and Kana Morimoto - Photo by ONE Championship

Former three-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand acknowledges that her next opponent, Japanese veteran ‘Krusher Queen’ Kana Morimoto is no walk in the park.

The 27-year-old Fairtex Training Center representative understands that Kana is a formidable opponent, especially in the sport of kickboxing, where the Japanese star was a former multi-time K-1 champion.

The Bangkok native admits that she has to be at the top of her game from her comeback fight, especially since Kana is so skilled and loaded with experience.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE 173 Tokyo press conference, Stamp outlined her respect for her opponent:

"I think I have to prepare to dance because everyone is looking for the [Stamp] dance. And yeah, I think I will improve myself and do everything I can because Kana is really good. So I have to be [better] than her."
Stamp is coming off a two-year layoff, where she was sidelined for an MCL injury she suffered after her fight against Ham Seo Hee. Her return marks the first time the Thai will see action since 2023.

Stamp Fairtex and Kana Morimoto go to war in a three-round kickboxing duel at ONE 173

Stamp Fairtex is getting ready to make her highly anticipated comeback against ‘Krusher Queen’ Kana Morimoto.

The two lock horns in a three-round atomweight kickboxing showdown at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the Ariak Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website or head to watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event live from their location.

