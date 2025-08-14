  • home icon
  "Exceptional speed" - Stamp Fairtex wary of Kana Morimoto's explosiveness ahead of ONE 173

“Exceptional speed” - Stamp Fairtex wary of Kana Morimoto’s explosiveness ahead of ONE 173

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Aug 14, 2025 08:08 GMT
Stamp Fairtex - Photo by ONE Championship
Stamp Fairtex [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Three-sport queen and former undisputed ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand has grown wary of upcoming Japanese opponent ‘Krusher Queen’ Kana Morimoto, after studying her extensively.

Stamp will return to action later this year after having last fought in 2023, as she spent the time away to recover from a career-threatening knee injury. Now, she’s ready to return to the world’s largest martial arts organization, but she also acknowledges the significant threat posed by her opponent’s explosive capabilities.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Stamp shared her opinion on Morimoto ahead of their clash.

The Thai megastar said:

"She has exceptional speed, a fast and confident striker."

Stamp Fairtex is set to return to the Circle when she faces Kana Morimoto at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the state-of-the-art Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website, or head on over to watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch from their location.

Stamp Fairtex admits she’s unsure of how her comeback fight will go: “I'm not pressuring myself to win”

Coming back from a harrowing knee injury to the global stage of ONE Championship is certainly a tall order that is not lost on Stamp Fairtex.

As the 27-year-old makes her way back to the Circle at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, she will be the first to admit that she doesn’t exactly know how things will go.

Stamp told ONE:

“I'm not pressuring myself to win. I just want to know if I'm recovered enough to continue on this path. Also, I want to see how nervous I'd get after such a long time.”

Edited by Aziel Karthak
