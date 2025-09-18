Stamp Fairtex admits kickboxing rule set offers her more safety than Muay Thai: “I think it could be a good test for my body”

Stamp Fairtex’s decision to return to kickboxing is by design.

The former ONE atomweight MMA queen is back after an almost two-year lay-off due to a harrowing knee injury.

At ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, the Thai fan-favorite will face hometown bet Kana ‘Krusher Queen’ Morimoto on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Admittedly, Stamp’s extended absence has created uncertainty about her physical condition and competitive readiness.

The 27-year-old pushed herself in rehab last year, in a bid to make a quick comeback. Her overeagerness backfired, as she suffered an injury setback that put her back to square one.

This time, Stamp is making sure not to push her body to the limit and return to 100 percent.

The former three-sport queen’s choice of kickboxing rules for her comeback represents a strategic decision, which she explained to Nick Atkin in a recent interview:

"If it were Muay Thai, then I would consider it more dangerous. Also, kickboxing is not really my best ruleset. In Muay Thai, you have small gloves, elbows, knees, and clinch. Kickboxing isn't what I prefer the most, but I think it could be a good test for my body.”

Before conquering MMA, Stamp also held the 115-pound Muay Thai and kickboxing belts, so she won’t be out of her depth against Kana.

Still, the Japanese veteran presents a significant challenge for the fit-again Stamp, especially after such a significant layoff.

Watch the full interview:

Stamp Fairtex reveals mixed emotions in long-awaited return

Stamp Fairtex has been a part of a lot of massive events for the home of martial arts, but ONE 173 may just be her most meaningful yet on a personal level.

After all, it will be the moment her devoted fans have been waiting for. The gravity of her comeback fight holds a lot of weight for the Thai megastar.

The Fairtex Training Center athlete said in the same interview with Nick Atkin:

"I'm always super excited and super nervous. I don't really know how my body will feel right now, or what's going to happen in the ring. But I think on that day, I'll feel really, really excited."

