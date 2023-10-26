“I want to be the best in all combat sports” – Fabricio Andrade wants to carve out a legacy as the greatest to ever do it

There will always be an ongoing debate on who the greatest mixed martial artist is, but Fabricio Andrade wants to be known as the best fighter across all combat sports.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is in the right direction in achieving his goal when he takes on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

The two world champions will collide for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title inside the hallowed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

With an opportunity to simultaneously hold two world titles at once, Andrade told FightWave in an interview that being the best fighter overall has always been his goal.

Andrade said:

“When my first fight in ONE Championship, they asked me ‘Where do you want to go?’ and I told them I want to be the best that I can be. The best in all combat sports, make history, make people look up to me, to try to beat what I have done.”

He added:

“I’ll keep like working hard and try to do something like that.”

Debating who the greatest professional fighter ever is always difficult, since the combat sports industry has a myriad of disciplines that fighters across the fields rarely hold crossover bouts.

ONE Championship, however, found a solution to the conundrum after its institution of MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling to its fold. With fighters all signed in one promotion, they have the liberty to jump across multiple disciplines and challenge fellow world champions under one roof.

Andrade, a former kickboxer and Muay Thai artist, now has the chance to become the first MMA world to simultaneously hold another world title when he faces Haggerty in their Bangkok super fight.

ONE Fight Night 16 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Andrade's entire interview below: