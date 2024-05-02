"I want to box a legend of the sport" - Demetrious Johnson eyes pro boxing stint, wants Manny Pacquiao fight

MMA GOAT contender and reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson is considering a move to boxing.

However, 'Mighty Mouse' would prefer to be it against a fellow all-time great in combat sports. Johnson already has a name in mind, claiming he wants the smoke against boxing's only octuple champion, Manny Pacquiao.

In the latest episode of his Mighty Podcast on YouTube, the American icon spoke with UFC lightweight Renato Moicano.

Johnson, who's been tearing it up in IBJJF gi tournaments as of late, talked about donning the boxing gloves before sailing into the sunset:

"I'm 37, going to be 38 this year. There comes a point in time when an athlete needs to stop [and] chill. I'm getting ready for my next jiu-jitsu competition. So when my body is ready for a hard training camp, I'd love to box."

Being the true competitor that he is, 'DJ' said he would sign up for a hypothetical Manny Pacquiao fight in a heartbeat:

"And it would have to be the right opponent. If it was Manny Pacquiao, f**k it, I'm doing it. I don't want to box another MMA guy. I wouldn't mind, but I want to box a legend of the sport."

Watch Demetrious Johnson talk about a boxing transition around the 57:00 mark:

Demetrious Johnson is no stranger to mixed-rules bouts

We know Demetrious Johnson has some underrated hands, as we've seen throughout his iconic MMA career.

Truth be told, it's not surprising that he called out 'Pacman' since we know 'DJ' loves to test himself against the scariest strikers in the world.

Back in ONE X in 2022, Johnson took on ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special-rules match.

After holding his own in the strikes-only portion of the match, 'Mighty Mouse' added to his legend by choking 'The Iron Man' unconscious in the ensuing MMA round.

Rewatch that spectacular fight, here: