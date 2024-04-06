"He could beat them however he wanted” - Demetrious Johnson shares his pick for the GOAT of MMA 

Demetrious Johnson is regarded as one of the most complete fighters in the history of mixed martial arts.

The 37-year-old reigned supreme over the UFC flyweight division from 2012 until 2018 and holds the promotional record for the most consecutive title defenses at eleven.

Johnson's name is often mentioned when discussing the greatest MMA fighter ever. However, during a recent interview with Michael Bisping, 'Mighty Mouse' was asked to share his pick for the GOAT of MMA.

He said this:

"There are so many great athletes out there, you have Khabib, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva. The list goes on and on and on... I'll have to say Jon Jones. I feel every single time he's fought somebody, he could beat them however he wanted. Obviously he had his tough fights with Alexander Gustafsson, Thiago Santos. So he's had tough fights. I feel like sometimes when he's fighting he's like, 'I'm just here just to do whatever I want.'"

He continued:

"When he fought 'Rampage' [Jackson], he submitted 'Rampage', but I felt he could have knocked him out if he wanted to. He pulled guard on 'Rampage'. I'm gonna have to go with Jon Jones."

Demetrious Johnson predicts Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway at UFC 300

UFC 300 will take place on April 13 and is expected to be one of the promotion's biggest-ever cards.

The pay-per-view card will play host to a number of exciting matchups from top to bottom, but arguably none more anticipated than the BMF title clash between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway.

'Blessed' will be moving up from featherweight to lightweight for the fight, and despite the surprisingly negative reaction to the fight's announcement from fans, who fear for the Hawaiian, numerous fighters have predicted Holloway to win.

During Demetrious Johnson's recent interview with Michael Bisping, he was asked to share his thoughts on the BMF title fight. 'Mighty Mouse' said this:

"That's an interesting fight because Max can box and he can also kickbox. But he likes to box most of the time. Then you have Justin Gaethje, it's kind of weird, because a lot of people don't realize Justin Gaethje's background from the PFL days. He used to hammer people's legs, he would make people quit on the stool during a fight... I'm going with Max... I think Max has the tools to get it done." [10:30-13:35 in Demetrious Johnson's interview]

