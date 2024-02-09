"I want to challenge myself" - Former Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov opens up about decision to move up to heavyweight

Vadim Nemkov recently opened up about his decision to move up to heavyweight after an impressive run at light heavyweight, which saw him win the Bellator light heavyweight championship and the light heavyweight Grand Prix.

After setting the Bellator record for most light heavyweight title defenses, Nemkov decided to vacate his title and officially move up to heavyweight. The Russian, who competed at heavyweight during his Rizin tenure in 2015, will return to the weight class when he clashes with Bruno Cappelozza at the PFL vs. Bellator event on February 24.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Vadim Nemkov said it was a difficult decision to vacate his title, but he felt it was the right move for his career. He added that he believes he will be able to challenge himself at heavyweight following a stellar run in the Bellator light heavyweight division. He said:

"I accomplished everything I could as a light heavyweight. Now I want to challenge myself as a heavyweight. I train a lot with the heavier guys. I train with them, and I feel comfortable...I'm concentrating on Bruno [Cappelozza]...He is a strong opponent, and I'm training hard to get ready." [h/t Sports Illustrated]

It will be interesting to see whether Nemkov will be successful in his second stint at heavyweight and whether he could be targeting another title fight against reigning heavyweight champion Ryan Bader or even a future bout against Francis Ngannou in the PFL.

When did Vadim Nemkov last compete?

Vadim Nemkov has had quite some time to adjust to competing at heavyweight, as he most recently competed last June at Bellator 297.

The Russian earned a unanimous decision over former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero to successfully retain his Bellator light heavyweight championship for a record-setting fifth time. Not only did he set the record for most title defenses in the promotion, but he also remained unbeaten since joining the Scott Coker-led promotion.

