"I want to challenge myself" - Merab Dvalishvili praises Sean O'Malley for his fight against Marlon 'Chito' Vera and shares his desire to face him

Merab Dvalishvili was impressed by the UFC bantamweight champion's title defense but wants to be the next challenger to make a title bid.

Sean O'Malley defeated Marlon 'Chito' Vera by way of a unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 299. O'Malley avenged his lone professional loss in mixed martial arts and also notched the first defense of his UFC bantamweight title reign.

Speaking to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Dvalishvili covered several subjects regarding the rematch between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera. The No.1-ranked bantamweight contender was there live at the fight and served as the backup fighter who weighed in for the title bout in the event either fighter had to drop out of the O'Malley vs. Vera II headliner.

When asked by Martin for his thoughts regarding O'Malley's performance, Dvalishvili said:

"It was impressive fight. He did very good against 'Chito' Vera. He won all five rounds. Very good, very good fight. O'Malley is good fighter, that's why I want to fight against him. I want to challenge myself since 2018. Now is perfect time, it's happening right time. I always want to fight him but now I think this is the best time."

He added:

"It was worth it and now there is no questions. This is going to be biggest fight in our weight class right now. This time, this will be very big fight because MMA people know me very well and I beat three former champions. Now O'Malley is champion so it's gonna be great fight. I think stylistically good fight, you know, striker vs grappler. Let's see."

Check out the clip of Dvalishvili discussing O'Malley's UFC 299 performance below:

Merab Dvalishvili and his quest for UFC gold

Merab Dvalshvili clearly has a gold strap in his sights and, as he mentioned above, has beaten multiple former world champions en route to this moment.

The 33-year-old collected his first victory over a former world champion when he beat former WEC and UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo. Dvalishvili bested Aldo by way of a unanimous decision win at UFC 278 in August 2022.

Then, 'The Machine' would secure another win over a former world champion in the form of Petr Yan. Dvalishvili had another pressure-heavy, wrestling-intensive win and secured another unanimous decision victory against the Russian.

The native of Georgia would then defeat his third former UFC champion and did so in his last outing. Dvalishvili bested former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 298.

