"I want to defend my title many times" - Jonathan Di Bella eyes record-breaking feat as a ONE world champion

After winning the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, Jonathan Di Bella's next goal is to make a historic run under the world's largest martial arts organization and leave a path of destruction as he adds more names to his hit list.

During his appearance on 4oz to Freedom's YouTube channel, where he discussed several topics, Di Bella revealed that he wants to end up as one of the most dominant champions in ONE Championship and reign supreme in the weight class for an extended period.

The 27-year-old Canadian-Italian star said:

"My goal here is to be one of the [most successful] world champions to defend the title. So I want to defend my title many times and I believe that's one of my goal, my main goals."

Jonathan Di Bella arrived in ONE Championship in October 2022, where he was pitted against Zhang Peimian to determine the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion. He took advantage of this opportunity and scored a unanimous decision win to capture the 26-pound golden belt.

Then, he turned back the challenge of Danial Williams during his last fight in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15 to remain the division's reigning king.

Jonathan Di Bella currently prepares for a massive clash with Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 58

Following his first successful title defense, Jonathan Di Bella will welcome another tough challenge on April 5 at the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58, where he will face the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai and put his championship on the line.

This champion-versus-champion showdown with the Thai sensation will happen inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative wants to spoil Prajanchai's plan to become a two-sport world champion.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms. Check your local listings for more details.