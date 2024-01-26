“I want to do different disciplines” – MMA star Sage Northcutt down to compete in kickboxing and grappling matches in ONE 

American mixed martial arts prodigy ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is a man of many skills and talents. He was a former youth karate world champion when he started his career. So it’s not surprising Northcutt would be open to competing in other disciplines in ONE Championship aside from MMA.

‘Super Sage’ recently expressed interest in competing in kickboxing and submission grappling matches in ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organization. ONE features bouts across multiple martial arts disciplines such as MMA, boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, submission grappling, and more.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, Northcutt said he is definitely looking at competing under the kickboxing and submission grappling rule sets in ONE and is even eyeing gold.

‘Super Sage’ said:

“I definitely want to do submission grappling, fight MMA, maybe kickboxing. I definitely want to do a bunch of different disciplines. I believe the same goals for 2024. I want to be the champion in them. So I've been training so hard.”

Northcutt certainly has the talent for it, so it will surely be no surprise to see the 27-year-old MMA phenom dabble in other disciplines down the road.

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt takes on Japanese legend ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki this weekend

American superstar ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is set to face his toughest test yet as he takes on an absolute legend in mixed martial arts.

The 27-year-old is scheduled to lock horns with multi-time former ONE lightweight MMA world champion ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru.

The event broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan this Sunday, January 28th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru via global Pay-Per-View on watch.onefc.com. You can also visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch the event from your specific location.