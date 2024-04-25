"I want to fight you in your own home" - Bruno Silva issues fiery callout to Muhammad Mokaev for UFC Manchester clash

Muhammad Mokaev has been clear about his desire to fight for UFC gold, criticizing the promotion's decision to give the UFC 301 title bout to Steve Erceg. The No.7-ranked flyweight was recently called out by the unranked Bruno Silva, who is targeting a clash in Manchester where UFC 304 will reportedly take place.

'Bulldog' stated:

"What's up, Muhammad Mokaev? I want to fight you in your own home, U.K. Answer my video, let's make it happen. [I'll tear you apart]. Let's go."

Silva captioned the post:

"Let’s see if you’re really Tough Princess, I’m going to make you my queen @mokaev_muhammad"



Silva previously claimed the UFC wanted the pair to clash, however, Mokaev was injured. In a tweet from May 2023, he stated:

"Hey @muhammadmokaev UFC asked me to fight you and I accepted the fight but then the UFC said you are injured, hey relax young man when you are healthy me and you will fight, everything is going to be good just relax @Mickmaynard2 @HenryCejudo @danawhite"



It is unclear if the promotion would still have interest in pitting the two against one another. Silva has not competed since defeating Tyson Nam via second-round submission at UFC Fight Night 221 in March 2023. Meanwhile, Mokaev is coming off of a unanimous decision victory over Alex Perez at UFC Fight Night 238 last month.

How did Muhammad Mokaev respond to Bruno Silva's call out?

Muhammad Mokaev has not been shy about expressing his interest in fighting for the flyweight title. The No.7-ranked flyweight did not seem interested in a bout with Bruno Silva. 'The Punisher' took to X, stating:

"unranked, 34 years old, and 3-3 in the ufc When I beat him, people will say Mokaev is a can crusher When I was looking for an opponent, you all went quiet , now when I’m ranked , suddenly you all want a piece of hype"

Mokaev followed that up by adding:

"I came to organisation 2 years ago and got more finishes than his wins in the organisation Man has been in ufc 5 years 😂"



It is unclear who Mokaev will face, however, he has previously expressed an interest in facing Brandon Royval when the UFC returns to Manchester. The undefeated flyweight has risen up the rankings as he is 6-0, with four finishes, since making his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night 204 in March 2022.