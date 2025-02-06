"I want to get Elon back to LA" - Joe Rogan's podcast guest gets brutally honest about decline of Los Angeles while championing it's restoration  

In episode #2268 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan’s guest got brutally honest about the decline of Los Angeles, while also championing the city’s restoration.

Los Angeles has seen numerous difficulties in recent years, and the city has struggled with several alarming concerns. The problems include the challenge of housing affordability, the homelessness epidemic, traffic congestion, crime and public safety, and more.

In the aforementioned episode of JRE, Rick Caruso (businessman, civic leader, and philanthropist) spoke about the issues that LA has been facing. He revealed that businesses are closing due to excessive regulation, high tax rates, etc.

When asked about the cause of overregulation, Caruso opined that overregulation squeezes capitalism and LA is over-regulated and needs to be pulled back.

Caruso thinks that by bringing Elon Musk back to Los Angeles and white businesses back to California, the situation can be resolved. He also believes that if the Tesla CEO returns, the businesses and people will return too.

Hence, by addressing these issues, Los Angeles can again become equitable and sustainable. Caruso said:

"I want to be more business-friendly. I want to invite businesses back to California. I want to invite businesses back to LA. I want to get Elon back to LA. I don't want him to leave LA. I've told him that. I think he would come back, I think all these businesses would come back."

Caruso continued:

"I want to give people the incentive to stay. Start your business, grow your business, raise your family, let's protect you, clean the streets. All of those basic things are really important. And again, Joe, maybe I'm overly optimistic... I think California, if unleashed, is just a mighty powerhouse. It could really change the direction of this whole country.”

Check out Rick Caruso's comments on The Joe Rogan Experience below:

Joe Rogan gets emotional while recalling the 2018 Woolsey Fire

In the aforementioned episode, Joe Rogan also discussed the recent LA wildfires with Rick Caruso. According to reports, the wildfire damaged numerous homes and properties and claimed the lives of 29 individuals.

While discussing the natural calamity, Rogan recalled the 2018 Malibu fires, including the Woolsey fire.

Speaking about the fire insurance issue in LA, the UFC commentator got emotional and revealed that two of his neighbors in 2018 lost their homes because of the wildfire:

"Two of my neighbors lost their homes. Watching these folks cry in front of the rubble where they lived, it's just horrible."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (18:58):

