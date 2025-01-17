Joe Rogan slams “overweight lesbian” deputy fire chief for controversial comments amid LA wildfires: “You need people that know how to solve problems"

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), Rogan slammed Los Angeles Fire Department’s (LAFD) Deputy Chief for victim shaming amidst LA wildfires.

Since Jan. 7, the ongoing wildfires have caused damage across the LA metropolitan area and surrounding regions. Reportedly, 27 people are confirmed dead, while more than 30 are missing.

A clip went viral on social media, which showed LAFD Deputy Chief Kristine Larson addressing accusations that women firefighters are not capable enough to carry a man out of a building amidst the natural calamity.

Larson blamed the victims and surprisingly stated:

"He got himself in the wrong place if I have to carry him out of a fire."

In episode #2257 of JRE, Rogan addressed the LA wildfires with guest Bryan Callen. Here's what he said about the remarks made by Larson:

"You need people that know how to solve problems. We can’t have some overweight lesbian that says if you’re trapped in a building you already made a mistake. You already fu*ked up."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

When Joe Rogan recalled a chilling conversation with a firefighter

Joe Rogan mysteriously made a chilling prediction of a devastating wildfire in episode #2178 of JRE in July 2024. In the episode, Rogan recalled talking to a fireman, who warned the UFC commentator about a wildfire that would "burn through LA" and there would be nothing anyone could do to control its wrath.

Here's what Rogan said:

"I talked to a fireman once. This is one of the reasons it freaked me out. He goes, dude one day, it's going to be the right wind and fire is going to start in the right place, and it's going to burn through LA all the way to the ocean and there is not a fu*king thing we can do about it."

He added:

"These fires are so big dude you're talking about thousands of acres burning simultaneously with like 40 mph winds...there is nothing we can do."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

