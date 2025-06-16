"I want to get a funding" - Tom Aspinall opens up about his son’s autism, calls for better public support for autistic children

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently opened up about his son's autism. The English MMA star doesn't always talk about his personal life, so this revelation is quite surprising.

In a video posted on Aspinall's socials, he revealed his advocacy plans towards helping those on the spectrum. While talking to a friend in a pub, Aspinall said:

"I want to get more into charity stuff. I want to do some more stuff for autism because my son is autistic...It's difficult. I want to get a funding thing where you can put stuff in public places that cater to autistic people, because I know what it's like to be in a public place with an autistic kid. it can be hard. I want to get more funding for that. But setting up a charity is not easy."

Check out the video below:

Tom Aspinall ready to move on from Jon Jones, says he's going to "fight soon"

In other Tom Aspinall news, it seems the Englishman is ready to move on and stop chasing the Jon Jones fight. For months now, the entire MMA world has been holding its breath for the signing of what could be the biggest fight in UFC history: Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title.

However, despite months of negotiations, the bout seems to be not getting any closer to becoming official, and fans are losing interest.

In a video appearance on Paddy Pimblett's YouTube channel, Aspinall opened up about the elusive unification bout:

"It's all in the past now. We're moving forward. Everything's good. We can get fighting again. I just want to get fighting, mate...You know what, it's better now because I do know what's going on, a little bit. I'm going to fight soon, so that's nice."

He added:

"Money, fame, titles, rankings -- all that aside, I just love fighting. I just like fighting people. That's what I got into it for. I didn't get into it for anything else. All the other stuff are just nice to have on top. I wanna be the best fighter I can be. I love it. I'm in the gym everyday. I just want to fight. That's been taken away from me for like, nearly a year now. And that's got nothing to do with me...But we are nearly over it now, which is good."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Expand Tweet

