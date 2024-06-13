"I want to get stronger alongside you" - Masaaki Noiri's heartfelt message to teammate Takeru after ONE 167

Masaaki Noiri was unable to get the win in his ONE Championship debut to hit the ground running.

The Japanese standout entered the promotion with the hopes of making a statement this past weekend at ONE 167.

He went straight to the top of the division for a fight against one of the most seasoned and respected opponents in the featherweight kickboxing division.

Unfortunately for him, the night belonged to Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong who put in a fine performance at the Impact Arena in order to secure the decision win.

In his statement posted on social media, Noiri thanked his team for all of their help during fight week.

Trending

Japanese star Takeru Segawa was in his corner for this first and was one of the names that he specifically showed his appreciation for:

"To Takeru, Masakazu-san (coach), Matsukura-kin, and my manager who supported me on-ground in Bangkok - thank you truly. More than any previous fight, I was able to enter the bout with peace of mind."

Noiri also spoke about how despite getting beat, he is more motivated to come back stronger for his next appearance under the ONE Championship banner:

"Despite having the best environment, my lack of ability prevented us from winning together - I'm sorry. But my stubbornness means I definitely want to get stronger alongside you all and aim to be world-class, so please stick with me."

Masaaki Noiri won't give up that easily

Masaaki Noiri now finds himself in and around one of the most talent-stacked divisions in the whole of striking sports.

Sitthichai himself has been a part of the featherweight kickboxing roster for some time now where even the best strikers in the world can taste defeat.

For Noiri, the challenge is now to bounce back from this loss and prove why he deserves to be considered to be a part of this elite group of competitors.

ONE 167 is available to watch back in full for free via Prime Video for US and Canadian fans with an active subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback