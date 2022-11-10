Michael Chandler isn’t one that would be too thrilled if UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski moved up to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
During his pre-fight media availability, Michael Chandler opened up about the potential champion vs. champion bout and stated that he doesn’t want that to happen:
“I think if there’s a guy out there that deserves to move up, I think it is Alex Volkanovski. Obviously, the selfish part of me is saying, ‘I don’t want that to happen’ you know. I understand how it makes a ton of sense from a promoter’s standpoint, from the UFC’s standpoint. You got the number-one pound-for-pound guy in the world versus the number-three pound-for-pound guy in the world.”
The former Bellator lightweight champion also alluded to Islam Makhachev’s lightweight title reign and feels his first title defense should be against a lightweight rather than against a 145-pounder that's moving up:
"I think that he’s (Islam Makhachev) a phenomenal talent. I also think he needs to have his first title defense against a lightweight. He needs to get through another lightweight before they start talking about superfights. Once again, I don’t say that to say the UFC is making a bad decision or the wrong decision if they make that decision to let Volkanovski move up. But I think when I handle business on Saturday night, I think it’ll be undeniable that they’re gonna wanna see good old fashion American passion and American wrasslin versus Dagestani Sambo…Dagestani grappling. That’s what I hope we get to see.”
What's next for Michael Chandler?
Michael Chandler is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 in a bout that has all the makings of being a strong contender for Fight of the Night.
There could be a lot at stake for 'Iron' as a win over another top lightweight like 'The Diamond', could get him back into the mix for a lightweight title shot. A potential opponent could be Benel Dariush, who has been unbeaten in his last 8 fights.
If the winner of Chandler-Poirier fight Dariush next, that potential bout could realistically serve as a title eliminator. Another potential opponent for the former Bellator lightweight champion could be Conor McGregor, who he famously called out after his knockout win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.