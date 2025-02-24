UFC featherweight contender Jose Delgado recently shared his opinion on his 145-pound champion Ilia Topuria vacating the belt and moving up to lightweight.

Topuria's last outing came against Max Holloway at UFC 308 where he defeated the former champion via third-round knockout to defend his featherweight belt. UFC CEO Dana White recently revealed in a video on Instagram that Topuria had vacated the crown and was moving up to 155 pounds.

Speaking to Inside Fighting, Delgado labeled Topuria as a complete fighter. He said:

"I'm furious that Ilia left the division. I'm furious, obviously I have one fight in the UFC who am I to talk about Ilia and all but I genuinely look at that guy and to me he's the guy, he's the guy to beat, like I want his head. I want his head bad. Like he's terrifying, his skill is phenomenal to me. He's the most complete fighter I've ever seen so I want him. It's got to be him. It should be him in my opinion and I think it still will be but it bugs me that it's not him for 145 title."

Check out Jose Delgado's comments below (11:30):

Javier Mendez speaks about possibility of Islam Makhachev fighting Ilia Topuria

With Ilia Topuria vacating the belt, the featherweight title fight will now be held between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes at UFC 314. Meanwhile, Topuria is eyeing a fight against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

In an interaction with Submission Radio, Makhachev's coach Javier Mendez commented on the potential match-up. He said:

"If that's who [Topuria] they offer, that's who has been worked out... for Islam, that's what we're gonna do. That's just the way he is. He is a true warrior. We are champion, we are number one for a reason. We are not supposed to reject any person they throw in front of you."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (13:22):

