 “I want to learn from her” - Former UFC rivals Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk trade punches for praise in unlikely Social reunion

Despite their intense two-fight series, former UFC champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk recently reunited for a friendly dinner, showcasing a newfound respect and camaraderie.

In a video posted on her Instagram, Weili shared her admiration for Jedrzejczyk, calling her a "legend" and expressing her desire to learn from the former champion. This sentiment was reciprocated, with the Polish fighter returning warm words and acknowledging their shared passion for the sport.

'Magnum' said in the video:

“We are each other’s opponent in the cage. We all want to chase our dreams, to win the fight, but outside the octagon, we are friends, we can have dinner together. We can talk to each other, we can be really good friends. So I’m really happy about it. JJ (Joanna Jedrzejczyk) is always a legend in my heart. She is always the champion – I want to learn from her.”

Check out Zhang Weili's Instagram below:

This unexpected reunion stands in stark contrast to their heated rivalry, which saw them battle for the strawweight title in two epic encounters. Weili emerged victorious in both bouts, securing her position as the current champion.

While Jedrzejczyk retired after their second clash, Weili remains at the top of her game. She gears up for another title defense at UFC 300 in April, marking a historic all-Chinese championship fight.

How many title defenses does Zhang Weili have?

While Zhang Weili boasts two UFC strawweight titles, her championship reigns haven't been without turbulence. Despite losing the belt once, she has so far two title defenses to her name.

Her first reign saw her going to war against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in an epic battle, before succumbing to Rose Namajunas. After reclaiming the title, she dominated Amanda Lemos in the sole defense she has made during her second reign.

Now, heading into her title fight against Yan Xiaonan at UFC 300, Weili hopes to achieve consecutive title defenses for the first time.

Expand Tweet