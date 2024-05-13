"I want legacy fights" - Colby Covington turns away from Ian Garry beef, calls out two top-ranked fighters from different divisions for next fight

It appears Colby Covington has moved on from his beef with Ian Garry and is targeting bouts against two top-ranked opponents from different divisions. After it was believed the former interim welterweight champion would be fighting the Irishman, he has now turned his attention elsewhere.

Covington and Garry had been involved in quite the social media feud as they went back and forth through a series of videos. 'Chaos' outlined stipulations for 'The Future' to agree to if he wanted to fight him, but it doesn't appear the bout will materialize after all.

Championship Rounds tweeted a clip from Covington's recent appearance on Submission Radio, where he discussed who he'd like to fight next. He named both Belal Muhammad and Charles Oliveira as potential opponents and mentioned that he is only interested in bouts that will improve his legacy. He said:

"I would like [to fight] Belal [Muhammad]. He's talked a lot of smack ... now he's squatting on his ranking, guys, he should have to come out and fight ... I want legacy fights. I think a guy like Charles Oliveira makes sense. He was out there saying the other day that he wants to come up to welterweight ... You want this fight? You really wanna come up to welterweight? ... Let's see if you're about it or if you're just talk."

Colby Covington's comments regarding Belal Muhammad and Charles Oliveira

Is Colby Covington vs. Charles Oliveira realistic?

Although both fighters compete in different weight divisions, a potential Colby Covington vs. Charles Oliveira bout does appear to be more realistic than fans expect.

'Chaos' is coming off a unanimous decision loss to reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards this past December. Meanwhile, 'Do Bronx' is coming off a split decision loss to lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

Before their respective losses, both Covington and Oliveira had come into their bouts with a win over a top-10-ranked opponent. Based on their ranking and recent record, it wouldn't be far-fetched for 'Do Bronx' to fight 'Chaos' should he move up to 170 pounds.

potential Colby Covington vs. Charles Oliveira bout

Tweet regarding potential Covington vs. Oliveira bout [Image courtesy: @ThaWeasle - X]