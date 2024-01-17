“I want to make them motivated again” - ‘Sexyama’ dedicates ONE 165 duel with Nieky Holzken to grief-stricken Japan

Yoshihiro Akiyama won’t be fighting just for himself at ONE 165, but he’s also carrying the pride and emotion of the Japanese nation.

The Japanese-Korean legend will take on Dutch icon Nieky Holzken in a special rules fight at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru on January 28 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

While this match pits two absolute legends, it’s also a fight that Akiyama feels is a responsibility he needs to take care of.

On January 1, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck 7km off the coast of Suzu City, killing around 230 people and wounding almost 1,120 more.

Yoshihiro Akiyama said during the card’s press conference that he wants to give his countrymen a much-needed reprieve following a devastating disaster.

‘Sexyama’, as he’s fondly called, said:

“It’s been sad news in Japan since January 1. I want to give courage to fans throughout my fight, and I want to make them motivated again.”

Akiyama is coming off two straight wins in ONE Championship, and his last one was an emotion-filled battle against fellow Japanese legend Shinya Aoki at ONE X.

‘Sexyama’ was subjected to absolute submission horror in the first round before he stunned Aoki in the second with a technical knockout win.

ONE 165 is ONE Championship’s first card in Japan since 2019’s ONE: Century.

Sage Northcutt once envisioned a match against ‘Sexyama’

Legends always have a certain pull on the fanbase that even younger fighters want to test their mettle against them.

Sage Northcutt is one such younger fighter who wanted to have an inter-generational matchup against the legendary ‘Sexyama’.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan back in November 2023, Northcutt said he would love to have a match against the Japanese-Korean icon.

Northcutt said:

“You know, I could see that in the future too. I think that could be a very exciting fight. All his fights are exciting. I watched him versus Shinya Aoki, not too long ago and that was a fun one to watch.”

See the full interview below: